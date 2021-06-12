T-Mobile Invests in Educational Equity Initiatives for LGBTQ + Youth

The Un carrier announced that it will donate a total of $ 1.25 million to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and GLSEN initiatives.

What’s new: To celebrate Pride this year, T-Mobile will extend its continued support to organizations that support LGBTQ + youth with a $ 1 million donation for the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) new financial and digital literacy initiatives, and other $ 250,000 donation to join GLSEN in making schools safer and more inclusive.

Because it is important: These initiatives will have a huge impact and could change the lives of many people. Provide educational resources to assist LGBTQ + youth, who are 120% more likely to be homeless or in unstable housing, or live in the foster care system, than cisgender or straight youth and consequently, they are at greater risk of dropping out of school, becoming unemployed and suffering from poverty later in life. The initiatives will also support the implementation of inclusive school programs that connect with more than half of LGBTQ + students who feel at risk in the school environment because of their sexual orientation or gender expression.

For whom is it important: for LGBTQ + youth who are shaping the future of their own communities and, beyond, all other communities.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jun 11, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – T ‑ Mobile announced today that it will take important steps to promote educational equality for LGBTQ + youth. The Un ‑ carrier announced a total donation of $ 1.25 million for initiatives developed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and GLSEN; $ 1 million for HRC Foundation’s new digital literacy and financial initiatives; and $ 250,000 to join GLSEN in its goal of making schools safer and more inclusive for LGBTQ + students.

“T ‑ Mobile knows that by giving LGBTQ + youth access to these important HRC and GLSEN initiatives today, we are also empowering the generation that will shape the future of advocacy for the LGBTQ + community and from which future leaders of the LGBTQ + community will emerge. this community, “says Mike Sievert, CEO of T ‑ Mobile. “We are proud to partner with these two organizations because, like T-Mobile, they strongly believe that everyone has the right to feel safe, seen, heard, and prepared to achieve their dreams. Delivering quality programs ensures just that.”

Earlier this week, the HRC Foundation and T-Mobile announced a $ 1 million donation to support new financial and digital literacy initiatives for LGBTQ + youth and people with diverse marginalized identities – groups that are at higher risk of discrimination, poverty, homelessness and unemployment. The initiatives will provide educational resources on the basics of budgeting and financial management, as well as cyberbullying and Internet safety issues. T ‑ Mobile’s donation for these new programs is part of its Equity in Action plan that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our business. An essential component of this plan is the support of programs and organizations focused on digital literacy, job training and equal access to the digital economy, aimed at benefiting underserved or underrepresented communities.

“It is essential to create programs focused on reducing the risks of inequality, because they allow us to expand our capacity to provide more comprehensive assistance to the LGBTQ + community,” says Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “We are grateful to T-Mobile for championing these causes and demonstrating that it is necessary to have all of them to maximize good deeds.”

T ‑ Mobile also announced a new donation of $ 250,000 to add to GLSEN’s goal of making schools safer and more enriching for LGBTQ + students. The funds will go to support GLSEN throughout the year in its initiatives and events that offer students in kindergarten through 12th grade a safe, comprehensive and inclusive education for the LGBTQ + community. This includes the Rainbow Library, the Respect Awards 2021-2022, the Day of Silence, and Solidarity Week.

“We are extremely grateful to T ‑ Mobile for this generous donation and exclusive partnership,” said Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers. “This broad support not only promotes inclusiveness and acceptance that lead to real change, but it also helps us fulfill our mission of ensuring that LGBTQ + youth are treated respectfully in safe and positive academic settings across the country. “.

T ‑ Mobile supports the sexual orientation and gender identity of all its customers and employees. The Un-carrier has maintained a perfect score on the HRC Corporate Equity Index for the past nine consecutive years. To learn more about T ‑ Mobile’s Pride celebrations and its broad commitment to the LGBTQ + community, visit the Pride 2021 website.

