The 5G technology it opens up a world of possibilities in the development of new mobile devices, autonomous robotics, more complex apps and artificial intelligence thanks to being a hundred times faster than the current 4G. This opens up investment possibilities in three companies that are at the forefront of the mass according to Leo Sun at The Motley Fool: T-Mobile, American Tower and Qualcomm.

“The global market for 5G services could still expand to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.2% between 2021 and 2028, according Grand View Research. Investors should take that forecast with a grain of salt, but they should still consider investing in three companies that will benefit from that trend, “says Sun.

Ahead of time

T-Mobile supplanted AT&T as the second largest mobile operator in the US Following its acquisition of Sprint a year ago. Its 5G network also provides roughly a 33% more coverage in the US than Verizon and AT & T’s 5G networks combined.

T-Mobile was ahead of the 5G race because most of its network is powered by low band spectra, which can go further than the high-band spectra favored by Verizon and AT&T. However, high-band spectra still offer much higher speeds over shorter distances.

He also challenged Verizon and AT&T with a strategy of “operator unbinding” which eliminated long-term contracts, data coverage fees, subsidized phones, and other Byzantine annoyances. Then it sweetened the boat with free international roaming, dataless streaming, and unlimited text, talk, and data plans.

The firm does not pay dividends like the ones mentioned above, but it is growing faster. Their income they shot a 60% to $ 36.3 billion last year as it absorbed Sprint, and it expects the merger to generate as much as $ 3.1 billion in synergies this year. Their income increased by 75% year-over-year to $ 10.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021, its last full quarter before it surpassed the Sprint merger, and analysts expect its revenue to grow 17% for the full year.

“T-Mobile’s adjusted earnings are likely to decline this year due to the high costs of integrating Sprint’s customer base. But his actions still seem to be reasonably valued at 44 times future earnings, and they could continue to outperform Verizon and AT&T as the 5G race intensifies, “says Sun.

5G tenants

American Tower is a REIT (real estate investment trust) owning and operating more than 214,000 telecommunications infrastructure sites worldwide. As a REIT, the firm must pay more than 90% of their earnings or more to shareholders to maintain a favorable tax rate. It currently pays a term yield of 1.8% and has increased your annual payments for nine consecutive years.

The diverse tenant base, which includes the top three telecommunications companies in the United States and other leading operators around the world, also makes it a balanced way to benefit from the secular expansion of the 5G market without worrying about fierce competition between the companies. major telecommunications companies.

The income they increased a 6% to $ 8.04 billion last year, even as the pandemic disrupted some updates to the 5G network, as its Consolidated AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations), a key profitability metric for REITs, increased by 8% to 3.79 billion dollars. In the first quarter of 2021, their income increased by 8% to $ 2.16 billion, while its consolidated AFFO increased by 24% to 1.12 billion dollars.

“Analysts expect that adjusted earnings and earnings American Tower grow a 10% and 36%, respectively, this year as the pandemic passes and telecommunications companies continue to expand their 5G networks. The stock may seem a bit pricey at about 51 times future earnings, but its broad moat, well-diversified business, and accelerated growth justify that higher valuation, ”Sun emphasizes.

The market’s favorite chips

Qualcomm is one of the world’s largest producers of mobile application processors and baseband modems, and its huge portfolio of wireless patents entitles it to a share of every smartphone sold worldwide. Those two companies put it in a prime position to benefit from the growth of the 5G market.

The company still faces stiff competition from its Taiwanese rival MediaTekas well as chipsets from smartphone makers like Apple, but their Snapdragon SoC (system on chips) They should continue to power most premium Android devices for two simple reasons.

First, the top-tier Snapdragon 888 SoC still offers more processing power than any of its closest competitors, making it the obvious choice for flagship phones. In second place, includes an application processor, a GPU and a baseband modem, making it a cost-effective all-in-one package for cost-conscious OEMs.

Last year, entrys increased by 12% to $ 21.7 billion as its adjusted earnings increased 18%. In the first half of fiscal year 2021, their income increased by 57% year-over-year to $ 16.2 billion, driven by growing demand for new 5G phones, while their adjusted earnings they increased a 127%.

“Analysts expect that income and earnings Qualcomm increase by 49% and 85%respectively this year. Those strong growth rates should cool off next year, but the stock still looks cheap at 16 times future earnings. It also pays a yield of dividends within the term of 1.9%, and spent only the 37% of your free cash flow on that payment for the last 12 months, which gives you plenty of room for future increases, ”Sun concludes.