T-MEC: US ​​accuses Mexico of not favoring its companies for the implementation of renewable energy

The first year of the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, which replaced the Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), is about to be completed.

During this period, different American estates have complained about the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), of favoring Mexican companies to the detriment of US companies with investments in the southern country.

Given this situation, Katherine Tai, Chief of Commerce of the US government, conveyed to Mexico a strong concern about the policies that the current government is applying and that seem to hurt US investments, especially in the clean and renewable energy sector.

The dissatisfaction of the United States trade representative, Katherine Tai, was expressed during the meeting of the Free Trade Commission, held on May 17 and 18, six weeks after the first anniversary of the entry into force of the Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico’s economy secretary, declined to immediately comment on the US government’s concerns.

In a virtual conference with journalists, Bloomberg News questioned Clouthier about it, to which the Mexican official replied that the concerns were not pervasive and that they occurred in relation to a company in the energy sector, without specifying the name of the company involved.

Clouthier added that Mexico requested more information about the complaint and that it will work with the nation’s energy ministry to address it.

The Minister of Economy of the AMLO government added that companies and government institutions in her country have the ability to resolve their concerns through dialogue.

Clouthier pointed out that one of the great achievements of these two days of work was openly address concerns on different topics to find solutions and better results.

Companies in the United States energy industry have complained that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, discriminates against them by promoting important changes to the electricity and hydrocarbon laws, which modify the market rules to favor Petróleos Mexicanos and the Federal Electricity Commission, to the detriment of private companies.

Meanwhile, the Mexican justice system has suspended both laws, which are expected to face numerous legal obstacles, especially when there is an international trade treaty signed by the governments involved to enforce the previously agreed regulations.

With information from Bloomberg

You may also like:

What businesses the Trump Organization controls and why it is the subject of a criminal investigation

Auction for ticket to travel to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft approaches $ 3 million

China’s crypto “slap” that sent bitcoin crashing