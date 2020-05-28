T lymphocytes play a key role in the immune response against pathogenic microorganisms. However, according to research, carried out in mice and recently published in the journal Science, deregulation of the metabolism of these cells would accelerate the aging process.

“It seems that inflammation is the common basis of many diseases associated with age,” says Maria Mittelbrunn, a principal investigator at the Severo Ochoa Center for Molecular Biology and the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, as well as leader of the study. . “Based on this initial hypothesis, we set ourselves the goal of understanding immunometabolism, that is, the way in which metabolic processes regulate the action of the immune system, in order to control inflammation and with it the disorders related to aging”, Add.

In the last decade, immunometabolism has aroused the interest of the scientific community, due to its potential to provide therapeutic solutions against inflammatory, autoimmune diseases and even contribute to the development of a new class of cancer immunotherapy.

The result of 5 years of work

To demonstrate the link between metabolism, inflammation and aging, Mittelbrunn and his team removed mitochondrial transcription factor A (Tfam) from the mouse T-lymphocyte genome. This molecule stabilizes the DNA of the mitochondria, the power plants of the cells, while initiating their replication. In rodents, the Tfam deletion not only reduced the amount of mitochondrial DNA, but also reprogrammed the metabolism of T lymphocytes, in addition to promoting the secretion of inflammatory mediators. All this impacted the number of circulating lymphocytes.

“We don’t know why there are fewer T lymphocytes circulating in the body. Do they live less time? ”Reflects Mittelbrun. “However, this does not mean that they do not damage the various organs and tissues.” In fact, at 7 months, the genetically modified animals showed an aged appearance, premature for their age. They also had elevated blood levels of inflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin 6, interferon gamma, or tumor necrosis factor alpha, similar to those observed in 22-month-old mice.

“The Anglo-Saxon term inflammaging refers to the chronic low or moderate inflammatory state that appears during aging,” explains Mittelbrunn. In humans, this is related to the risk of cardiovascular or neurodegenerative diseases, among other disorders and health problems. Interestingly, in the absence of Tfam, rodents developed muscle weakness, atrophy and heart failure, and severe cardiovascular abnormalities, in addition to neurological disability and motor dysfunction. Also, the life expectancy of the mice was cut in half.

Chronic inflammation also impacted on the defense action of T lymphocytes; as exposure of transgenic young mice and unmodified old animals to a type of poxvirus, similar to the human smallpox virus, resulted in the death of rodents in both groups. «This result may surprise. However, we must differentiate between the acute inflammatory response, controlled over time, and the chronic, which lasts. The former plays a protective role against infections and repairs tissues. On the other hand, the second one can be harmful ”, clarifies Mittelbrunn. “Our mice have chronic inflammation, but are unable to activate an acute response against a pathogen, making them vulnerable to infection. Perhaps chronic inflammation prevents the development of acute action. We don’t know yet, “he concludes.

Slow down aging

Using two additional experimental models, the researchers confirmed that the metabolic dysregulation of T lymphocytes causes the senescence, or aging, observed in the tissues. Thus, they proposed different strategies in order to try to reverse this effect.

First, they administered rodents the drug etenercept, an inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor alpha. Blocking the storm of proinflammatory cytokines prevented senescence of the organism, as well as the appearance of muscular, cognitive and cardiovascular disorders. The authors also acted on cellular metabolism with a precursor compound of nicotinamide and adenine dinucleotide (NAD +), a molecule essential for proper mitochondrial function. The increase in NAD + strengthened the muscle tissue and heart of the animals.

“Our results suggest that preventing the appearance or accumulation of dysfunctional T lymphocytes would reduce inflammation associated with age,” says Mittelbrunn. However, the implications of our finding go beyond age-associated diseases. For example, cytokine release syndrome is one of the side effects of immunotherapy, where lymphocyte control mechanisms are eliminated to promote its action against cancer. Therefore, without a doubt, immunometabolism constitutes a field of study of great therapeutic interest ”, he concludes.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “T cells with dysfunctional mitochondria induces multimorbidity and premature senescence”, by G. Desdín-Micó et al., In Science; eaax0860, published May 21, 2020.