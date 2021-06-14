Szczesny scores fastest own goal in Euro history

06/14/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

.

The Polish goalkeeper of Juventus Wojciech Szczesny He scored the fastest own goal in the history of the European Championship on Monday, in the 18th minute of the match between his team and Slovakia.

A shot from Slovakian winger Robert Mak crashed into a post and, after bouncing off Szczesny’s back, rushed into the Polish goal to open the scoring at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.

The match between Poles and Slovaks ended with the latter triumphing by a goal to two, Skriniar’s decisive target when Poland already played with ten due to Krychowiak’s expulsion.

Szczesny surpasses the record of Croatian Igor Tudor, who scored his own goal in the 22nd minute against France at Euro 2004 in Portugal.