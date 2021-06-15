Szczesny scores fastest own goal in Euro history

06/14/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The Polish goalkeeper of Juventus Wojciech Szczesny He scored the fastest own goal in the history of the European Championship on Monday, in the 18th minute of the match between his team and Slovakia.

A shot from Slovak winger Robert Mak crashed into a post and, after bouncing off Szczesny’s back, rushed into the Polish goal to open the scoring at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.

The match between the Poles and the Slovaks ended with the latter triumphing by a goal to two, Skriniar’s decisive target when Poland was already playing with ten after Krychowiak was sent off.

Szczesny surpasses the record of Croatian Igor Tudor, who scored an own goal in the 22nd minute against France at Euro 2004 in Portugal.