Szafnauer, convinced that they could have run in a “safe” way

Racing Point boss thinks they can do a season with 15 races

Racing Point’s chief executive officer in Formula 1, Otmar Szafnauer, is convinced that the Australian Grand Prix could have been carried out in a “safe” way, as the risk was “very low”. He understands, yes, that at that time there was not so much knowledge of the situation, he acted with caution.

“It was difficult to predict the future, but looking back, if we had run, I think we would have done it safely. The risk was very low. We could have run the race, the Australian government gave us the go-ahead to do so. However, there was a big unknown at the time and we made the cautious decision not to run. ”

“The thing to remember is that there are 10 independent teams, plus the FIA, Formula 1 and then there is the Australian Government, so there are 13 or more bodies that make independent decisions that, unless they all agree, you don’t know what the other is doing, “says Szafnauer, according to CNN.

As for the return of Formula 1, whose focus has been set at the Austrian GP – the first weekend of July -, Szafnauer welcomes it as long as it is behind closed doors. In addition, he believes that a calendar could be drawn up around the 15 Grand Prix.

“So if you can look ahead and say that hairdressers, beauty salons, and libraries are opening now in April, and maybe the kids are going back to school in May, I can see a fanless race in July. And if that It happens … we can have between 12 and 15 races “, he adds.

On the other hand, the financial impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis is one of the most media issues of the moment. However, Otmar Szafnauer is optimistic in this regard and recalls past times.

“I think our financial impact will not be that bad this year. It will be significant and we will have to save costs, but if we can have a full season next year, before we know it, even if this has affected us, we will be in better shape.”

“We saw other teams abandoning the sport – about the 2008 crisis – we saw new teams that didn’t last long, so we need to make sure we’re in better shape in case something like this happens every 10 years.”

“We will definitely be in better shape with the budget limit and perhaps limiting some of the expenses, also perhaps limiting some of the developments we make, especially the most expensive ones, but not at the expense of the DNA of Formula 1,” says Szafnauer for conclude.

.