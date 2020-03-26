In an unprecedented moment for the sport, Otmar Szafnauer, director of the BWT Racing Point F1 Team and Claro-Telmex-Telcel-Infinitum label, provides an update on the current state of the team of the Mexican Sergio Pérez and the Canadian Lance Stroll, especially after the affectation caused by the coronavirus worldwide.

Otmar, it has been a difficult few weeks, not only for motorsports, but also for communities around the world. How is the morale in the team?

OS: “Our first concern at a time like this is the physical and mental well-being of our teammates, their families and friends. We now have everyone at home in the UK and we are adapting to this new reality, but certainly not it is easy for anyone.

Obviously we are disappointed that we cannot compete, but ultimately we all understand the importance of the situation. The challenges the world is facing today are unlike anything I’ve ever known in my life and clearly transcend sport, so the decisions that have been made are the right ones. ”

Does the factory continue to operate at this time?

OS: “In light of the latest indication from the UK Government, we are closed on Wednesday night, our doors will be closed for at least three weeks. As things currently stand, and it is important to note that this is a situation in Constantly evolving, we will be back to work on Thursday, April 16. We have also worked very hard for the past few weeks to make sure that all staff who can work from home have the equipment they need to set up home offices. ”

How will this affect preparations for 2021?

OS: “This is an unprecedented situation, one that changes from day to day. Right now, we simply cannot say with any degree of certainty when we will return to normal. There are so many factors that are not under our control. With that in mind Another decision made between the teams and the FIA ​​has been to delay the introduction of the new regulations until 2022.

From both a logistics and cost perspective, this makes absolute sense. Of course, that doesn’t mean we can afford to take it easy when we get back to work. When we finally return to normal, we must be in a position to compete, whatever the regulations. There is still a lot of work ahead and we will be ready to tackle it when the time comes. ”

What message do you have for team and sports fans?

OS: “On behalf of everyone on the team, I would like to thank our fans for their support in this difficult time. I would also like to acknowledge the commitment and positivity of our business partners. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will return to racing. .

Meanwhile, there are some excellent efforts with F1 Esports and our drivers will be involved in those online events in the coming weeks. My final thought is to reinforce the government’s advice to stay home and act responsibly; The more we follow all the guidelines, the faster we will compete again. It is important that we all stick together in these unusual times and that we are safe and healthy. ”

