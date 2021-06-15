System to compensate for the lack of touch when using a prosthetic robotic arm

Most people without disabilities do not value their ability to perform simple everyday tasks. These people do not value things such as feeling the weight and temperature of a hot cup of coffee when they take it, two essential pieces of information in order not to spill the coffee as they have not been able to calculate the weight of the cup correctly, and to avoid burning when sipping it. for not having noticed that the cup was too hot.

People with full sensory and motor control of their arms and hands may feel that they have made contact with an object the moment they touch or grasp it, allowing them to confidently begin to move or lift it.

But those tasks become much more difficult when a person operates a mind-controlled prosthetic arm.

In a new study, Jennifer Collinger’s team from the University of Pittsburgh in the United States has shown how the addition of a brain stimulation that evokes tactile sensations makes it easier for the user to expertly operate the robotic arm that controls with the mind.

In the experiments of this study, complementing the vision of the object to be manipulated with an artificial tactile perception of it reduced by half the time spent on a task that consisted of taking objects from one place and depositing them in another.

Artificial tactile perception allows the brain-computer interface user to move objects from one side to the other with a robotic arm at twice the speed of doing so without such perception. (Photo: UPMC / PITT Health Sciences)

Nathan Copeland, whose progress was tracked in the study, is the first person in the world to have tiny sets of electrodes implanted not only in the motor cortex of his brain, but also in the somatosensory cortex, a brain region that processes sensory information from the body.

The electrode arrays allow you not only to control the robotic arm with your mind, but also to receive tactile sensory input, much like how neural circuits behave when a person’s spinal cord is intact.

Thanks to this, Copeland overcomes in an easier and more natural way the limitations with which a car accident left him. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)