Nobody admits to seeing them but we all know what they are about because sometimes, or many, we have stung until they are hooked on their portraits of love back and forth, hopeless ruptures and families that the writers who devised the intrigues of Falcon Crest wanted for themselves. I make a parenthesis for millennials: Falcon Crest was a famous series of the eighties, precursor in its time of the passions that Game of Thrones unleashes today and that to get an idea of ​​its plot you only need to refer to the title it received in some South American countries: Vineyards of hatred.

For those who still do not fall, we are talking about programs from the heart, those that sneak into our homes daily through television without discriminating time slot or respecting Sunday rest. A full-fledged business that was already tested in magazines specialized in pink chronicles and that only had to jump to the small screen to multiply customers and seal loyalty to the gossip that we all carry inside.

The difference is made by the measure of the level of addiction and if what you are looking for is a slightly syrupy social chronicle or the hard porn version of the delusions of the heart. A duality that shows its most gore face on weekends, when a veteran program with 20 years behind him, Heart of TVE, and Socialité de Telecinco, a beardless man on the grill born during the spring of 2017, duel. but with more shells than a centennial turtle because it anchors its roots in the same land that Sálvame and Sábado Deluxe plant every day.

Jose Toledo, presenter of the TVE program ‘Corazón’.

The style of the presenters of one and the other already announces that, if they were political programs, each one would be located at one end of the parliamentary arc, not so much because of the background but because of the tone of the speech. The candid smile of the head host of the program, Carolina Casado, and the imposing elegance of her current temporary substitute, Jose Toledo, are the letter of introduction to Corazón, who investigates for half an hour before the TVE weekend newscasts, between famous nationals and internationals to make a more light and aristocratic social portrait that includes parties, artistic presentations, fashion, sports and all its protagonists.

Of course, the thing is not going to report on brands or records on the track or decipher the business figures of a designer. That’s what the Sports or Economy sections are for. Here what counts is showing your most human side; how they dress, what foot they wear and with whom they end up in bed, although that aspect is not mentioned but is hinted at. According to the viewer who is asked, they will say that they make information pink with elegance or with an overdose of sugar not suitable for diabetics.

On the other side of the ring of the pink audiences is Socialité and its star presenter, María Patiño, who since she has obtained her own space, also tells us that Belén Esteban has reassembled her even though she is her fatigue partner in another program of the same chain, like a neck lift has been done. Everything is out of respect for that audience that waits for it every weekend at the edge of 13:30 to extend, for an hour and a half, the mystical experience that involves following endless hours of hatred, rogue plots, national characters of different fur and everything the burning ardor that wastes Sálvame, the star program of the after-dinner of Telecinco.

That is Socialité, an extension of the daily inbred soap opera broadcast by that chain. A space created to warm up the engines of Saturday Deluxe, which will fill the idle Saturday night until its early morning, and which will follow in its wake on Sunday morning, so that the audience wheel does not have a minute of rest.

In Socialité, his celebrities are no longer Brad Pitt, Meghan Markle or Isabel Preysler – characters that still reach the viewers of Corazón TVE – but María Lapiedra, Kiko Hernández, Alba Carrillo or Anabel Pantoja. Collaborators and presenters become protagonists created to measure for the chain, who delve into the privacy of others and expose their own for a handful of euros.

The screen quota rules, and if that is the only scale to take into account, Corazon will not take long to disguise its presenter and begin to put bait on the fire of vanities. Because in less than a year Socialité lags behind in audience but shortens distances: 12.3% of screen share for the striker of TVE, compared to 10.5% of the novice space of Telecinco. I begin to think that we have no choice.