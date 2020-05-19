File photo of tycoon Rami Makhlouf, maternal cousin of President Bachar el Asad.LOUAI BESHARA / .

“It is illegal to confiscate my money and that of my wife and children in a case related to the company [telefónica Syriatel] and not with me, ”were the words that Rami Makhlouf, one of the greatest fortunes in Syria and maternal cousin of President Bachar el Asad, wrote on his official Facebook account on Tuesday night. A few hours earlier, the Syrian government ordered the seizure of its fixed and immobile assets through an order issued by the Ministry of Finance to which . has had access. However, the presidency has not yet confirmed the publication of the document in which the ambiguous terminology used does not specify whether the funds are to be frozen or seized. The decision comes two weeks after the deadline for Makhlouf to pay the 130 billion Syrian pounds (70 million euros) claimed by the Ministry of Communications for alleged tax evasion and fraud.

The disagreement between cousins ​​dates back to eight months ago, when the Syrian government began to dismantle the empire forged by Makhlouf in the construction, real estate and oil sectors. It was not until last April when, after a judicial investigation, he was accused of monopolizing the telecommunications company as president and majority partner of the semi-state telephone company Syriatel, which managed the sector with the company MTN. Supposedly, he diverted part of the funds obtained by creating subcontractors as a cover.

On April 30, Makhlouf published a video on his Facebook page in which he personally addresses the president to defend his innocence against the accusations. His whereabouts have been unknown since then, sources close to Damascus place him in his village of Yafour, on the outskirts of the capital. “I am willing to pay the requested amount, although it is not true that they are taxes and even if it is unfair,” replied the businessman in a third video published this Sunday in which he assures that “they want to remove me from my position.”

So far, the 51-year-old magnate has spent part of his fortune (estimated at 9 billion euros) to capitalize on his influence in the country. He did it in the military field by creating his own militia with more than 30,000 men; in charity with the Al Bustan association to broaden its social base; and even in the politician with the support of the Syrian Nationalist Social Party (SSNP). Three initiatives that have collided with the vertical structure of Syrian power and that have been progressively dismantled by the Government in the last year.

Seeking support among Syrian public opinion, Makhlouf has adopted a marked religious tone in his speech to lash out at the security forces he accuses of arresting several of his employees. [Syriatel cuenta con más de 6.000 trabajadores] and his older brother and senior manager at the company, Hafez Makhouf. “The accusations are unfounded and I can demonstrate it publicly with data and documents,” the president’s cousin has also argued. The controversial use of social networks as a communication channel indicates, according to the analysts consulted, that Makhlouf, who has described himself as “the largest contributor to the Syrian security forces”, has lost all direct contact with Bachar el Asad.

Faced with the silence maintained by the president, it has been the Ministry of Communications and Technology who has refuted this allegation on Monday in response “to what the president of Syriatel published on social networks.” He has done it on the same Facebook platform, where he denied that Makhlouf had made the disbursement, accusing him in addition to instigating “a dishonest and deceitful campaign to evade the payment of taxes to the public treasury.”

The unusual clash in a hermetic dynasty, with the El Asad family in power for half a century, has led to conflicting interpretations about the breakdown of a 20-year alliance between the magnate and the president. Most experts interpret the incident in economic terms and consider this new drift of the Government in the need to feed decimated state coffers after almost a decade of war. “Makhlouf believed himself untouchable by the same regime that has placed him at the head of his economic empire,” says a leading Lebanese businessman in Beirut. “What has most angered Damascus is that it has drawn most of its fortune. abroad as the Syrian economy and pound plummet, “he adds.

Syria is going through a severe economic crisis with hyperinflation close to 50% while more than three-quarters of the Syrian population live below the poverty line. At this juncture aggravated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the tough economic sanctions imposed by the international community, Damascus has launched an anti-corruption campaign to demand significant sums from businessmen and warlords. The unfolding of a life of luxury and ostentation in Dubai that Makhlouf’s two sons, Mohammad and Ali, boast in their accounts on Instagram has only fueled the outrage of some Syrian citizens on the brink of famine.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe