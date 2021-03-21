Synthesis and summary of Colón 0 Rosario Central 0, for the Professional League Cup of Argentina

Colón de Santa Fe is, without a doubt, the main revelation of this edition of the Argentine Professional League Cup. Is that, in its first five presentations under the orbit of Group A, Sabalero reaped five wins. Perfect score.

In this context, this Sunday, with the Brigadier General Estanislao López stadium as the stage, the team that Eduardo Domínguez strategically commands appeared as a local from Rosario Central seeking to continue with its enviable walk.

Looking at everyone well from above, Colón came across a cast that arrived at this match in the midst of a much more irregular present. Those of Kily González arrived with two victories, a draw and two defeats after five games.

In addition, the Sabalero de Domínguez received the great previous news that meant the distribution of points between Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero and Estudiantes de La Plata, his two closest pursuers. The table was set.

In any case, despite the differences mentioned, the truth is that the first half of the game did not expose great distances between one team and another. This was how the break came with a resounding and pale goalless draw.

Later, already in the complementary stage, the smooth and balanced process was maintained. As a consequence, the match ended 0-0 and Sabalero made their first stumble around their goal of being champion for the first time.