Synopsis, cast and trailer of the new MonsterVerse

The wait is over, the encounter of two titans has happened again and Godzilla vs Kong finally it was released in different theaters of the world. How is it that this colossal confrontation occurs? How is an alliance created between these two long-standing franchises from countries as dissimilar as Japan and the United States?

Here we review everything we know about the movie of the call MonsterVerse. Do not forget, also, that in Hypertextual we already have our criticism.

Two big … franchises

As we well know, these two huge creatures have been around for several generations. Each in turn has a long tradition, audience and history. Nevertheless, It is not the first time that they face body to body, in addition to belonging to a project in which both franchises converge: the MonsterVerse.

Since Legendary announced in September 2015 that Kong: Skull Island It would not be developed by Universal Studios, but by Warner Bros., speculation soon rose. King Kong and Godzilla would be together again in a movie, a unique event that will take time to repeat. Shortly after the project was confirmed and 2020 was established as the probable year for the premiere of the aforementioned tape. However, as we all know, the pandemic came to ruin the plans of hundreds of film productions.

So we had to go until 2021 to finally be able to enjoy this movie. It is true that there are still many restrictions for theaters, but, even so, Godzilla vs Kong has been released in many countries. In fact, its premiere is expected to mark “the beginning of the end” of a terrible crisis that cinema is going through, as so many times before.

Success + Success = MonsterVerse

Although the first film of the so-called MonsterVerse, that is, Godzilla from 2014, was received with some coldness by the public, the truth is that it was a success at the box office. The MonsterVerse bases were in place. It was in 2017 when King Kong returned to the cinema at the hands of Kong: Skull Island. Back then, the meeting of these two monsters had already been confirmed and Adam Wingard was announced as director in May 2017.

Godzilla vs Kong has a script made by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow). As well as Max Borenstein, a name that is already completely linked to MonsterVerse, as he has been a screenwriter on the three predecessor films of this franchise from Warner Bros., Legendary Entertainment and Toho. Godzilla vs. Kong is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be entirely produced by a Hollywood studio.

The cast of Godzilla vs Kong

As it is about the meeting of two stories from the same franchise, in Godzilla vs Kong we will see several familiar faces from the movies of each creature. For example, to Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Kyle chandler as Mark Russell and Zhang Ziyi like Dr. Ilene Chen. All of them were present in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

But new actors were also signed, although known in the middle: Alexander Skarsgård (Nathan Lind), Rebecca Hall (Ilene Andrews), Eiza Gonzalez (Maya Simmons), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes), Shun Oguri (Ren Serizawa) and Julian Dennison (Josh Valentine).

Where to see Godzilla vs Kong?

As we said above, Godzilla vs Kong reached theaters in different parts of the world. The differences between countries and cities, when it comes to restrictions on cinemas specifically, vary greatly from place to place. But it is important to comment that It is possible to enjoy this film also online through HBO Max.

The official synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong reads:

Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by terrifying creatures, face off in a spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on a high-risk mission and sets off into uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save two beasts that seem to have their hours counted on the face of the Earth.

