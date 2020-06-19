Synology Plus Series is the NAS specialist line dedicated to home users, home offices and small businesses. The manufacturer has just updated it with four new models: DS220 +, DS420 +, DS720 + and DS920 +.

There are multiple occasions in which we have recommended NAS as one of the most interesting devices that exist to cover the external storage section, backups and an amount of data to store that increases explosively day by day.

As you know, NAS is a storage and connectivity technology that uses network protocols (generally TCP / IP) to achieve full access to data, locally or on-line, keeping data under control with a private cloud and with the ability to access from anywhere of the world via the Internet and from any type of device regardless of the operating system they use.

Synology (along with QNAP) is one of the most reputable manufacturers and has a vast catalog for all kinds of needs. The series that is now updated is one of the most interesting. “The Plus series is one of our most popular and versatile product lines … The series offers an ideal combination of processing power and advanced capabilities such as containers and virtualization support, in a compact and quiet desktop form factor,” explains Hewitt. Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group.

New Synology Plus Series

The update includes four different models with two or four bays to install that number of storage units. Synology ensures that the new models improve the website’s response capacity by up to 133% and more than 15% in computing tasks. One of the new features are the two M.2 NVMe SSD slots that enable accelerated I / O performance, especially in multi-user environments, whether at home or in a small business. The new models and their main characteristics are:

Synology Plus Series DS920 +

4 bays

Quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 processor

4 GB of DDR4 memory expandable to 8 GB

2 M.2 NVMe 2280

2 Gigabit Ethernet connectors

5 years warranty

Synology Plus Series DS720 +

2 bays

Quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 processor

2 GB of DDR4 memory expandable to 6 GB

2 M.2 NVMe 2280

2 Gigabit Ethernet connectors

5 years warranty

Synology Plus Series DS420 +

4 bays

Dual-core Intel Celeron J4025 processor

2 GB of DDR4 memory expandable to 6 GB

2 M.2 NVMe 2280

2 Gigabit Ethernet connectors

5 years warranty

Synology Plus Series DS220 +

2 bays

Dual-core Intel Celeron J4025 processor

2 GB of DDR4 memory expandable to 6 GB

2 Gigabit Ethernet connectors

2 years warranty

All models include their own web operating system, DiskStation Manager. It is one of the best on the market for NAS and is accompanied by dozens of applications of all kinds to take advantage of these types of units. The new Synology Plus Series are available in select regions on the manufacturer’s website and at select retailers.