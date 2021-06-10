Synchrotron light to decipher the history of 15th century Chinese porcelain

Since the first human settlements appeared, in the Neolithic, the production of ceramics became such a widespread practice that today it is common to find ceramic pieces in most archaeological sites not before that time. This fact makes ceramic material one of the main focuses of study in archeology – style, production, etc. -, since this analysis contributes to the historical reconstruction of a place, region or period.

This type of study reconstructs the ceramic production technology through scientific techniques that identify the selection and preparation of raw materials, the formation of the piece, the treatment and decoration of its surface, and the firing atmosphere.

The Ming dynasty, founded in the 14th century by Emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, generated great socio-economic transformations in China and promoted such iconic construction projects as the Grand Canal, the Great Wall and the founding of the Forbidden City in Beijing. Although the production of blue and white porcelain dates back to the 7th century AD, the Ming dynasty promoted the progress of the techniques associated with the production of ceramics and exported pieces on a large scale to Southeast Asia, East Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

As part of the study, the team of Josep Roqué-Rosell, an expert from the Faculty of Earth Sciences and the Institute of Nanosciences and Nanotechnology of the University of Barcelona (IN2UB), analyzed some porcelains from the Ming dynasty that under the varnish they were decorated with cobalt-based blue pigments. These distinctive blue decorations were produced with a single high temperature cooking. Specifically, the samples studied correspond to the fragment of a large bowl that presents numerous and visible dark spots, and they originate from the kingdoms of Xenghua (1464-1487 AD) and Hongzhi (1468-1505 AD), within the Jiangxi area. .

The research team analyzed some porcelains from the Ming dynasty that under the varnish were decorated with blue pigments based on cobalt. (Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art / The Vincent Astor Foundation Gift)

In the new study, the firing temperature of porcelain pigments and the reduction-oxidation conditions during their production have been ascertained. To achieve this, the team carried out X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) experiments on the CLAESS beamline of the ALBA synchrotron.

These non-destructive mapping techniques made it possible to trace the chemical variations associated with the development of dark spots in porcelain decorations. Specifically, the research team characterized the distribution of iron and manganese ions in the porcelain matrix.

It should be remembered that cobalt blue pigments can have a very varied origin. For example, to form the characteristic dark spots on the blue decorations, in the period 1279-1423 AD an iron-rich cobalt mineral imported from Persia was used mainly. Later, the use of manganese-rich Chinese cobalt ore became widespread, leading to the formation of manganese-rich dark spots.

According to the findings of the new research, during porcelain firing, iron and manganese ions diffused and moved from areas of higher to lower concentration. During cooling, the ions crystallized in the form of the minerals rhodonite and hausmannite-jacobsite – intermediate compounds – and this facilitated the identification of the temperatures reached during production. The detailed study of iron ions with the XAS technique became an effective tool to evaluate the reduction-oxidation record in porcelain varnish.

The study is entitled “Synchrotron XAS study of Mn and Fe in Chinese blue-and-white Ming porcelains from the second half of the 15th century.” And it has been published in the academic journal Ceramics International.

Members of the University of Toulouse in France, the Museum of Natural Sciences of Barcelona and the ALBA synchrotron in Catalonia have also participated. (Source: UB)