Synchronized swimming

Synchronized swimming, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Alisa Ozhogina and Iris Tió debut with an 88,300

Alisa Ozhogina and Iris Tió debuted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games achieving a score of 88,300 in the free exercise routine. The Spanish duo will participate tomorrow in a technical routine test to find out if they access the final.

00:05:30, 25 minutes ago