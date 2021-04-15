‘Synchronic. The limits of time ‘- To infinity and more here

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are one of those filmmakers who try to do cool things. Although they have yet to find a way to materialize their good intentions into something that we can openly recommend. ‘Synchronic’, like ‘Resolution’, ‘Spring’ or ‘Infinity’m is more interesting for the ideas it handles than for the way it handles those ideas. Ambitious concepts solved not so ambitiously.

Like Christopher Nolan, but without the British filmmaker’s expertise to intimidate and subdue the viewer.

‘Synchronic’ is in fact and to date the least successful and least interesting film of the four they have made. A disappointing work, which also breaks the progress adequately that seemed to anticipate a higher level than this film, tending to conventional and superficial, in which it is difficult to believe. Both in its postulate and in its development. It is not necessary to complicate so much or give it so many laps to advance so little.

My theory, looking at the cast or its end, is that Moorhead & Benson have tried to do something more commercial (and impersonal) to get the attention of a more generous investor or some producer specializing in superheroes. A frustrating and run over sketch that does not finish curdling and in which not even the actors are comfortable. Something like taking the name of a good idea in vain and reducing it to little more than an empty container.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



