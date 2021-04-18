Synchronic The Limits of Time: Premiere on Platforms

‘Synchronic: The Limits of Time‘, from Justin benson Y Aaron Moorhead, premieres today on various platforms.Jamie Dornan Y Anthony Mackie are the protagonists.Available on Filmin, Prime Video, Apple Tv, Rakuten, Google Play, Vodafone and Orange.

After passing through various festivals throughout 2019, Sitges included, 'Synchronic: The Limits of Time'premieres in Spain thanks to the distribution of Vértice 360.

Justin benson Y Aaron MoorheadThe first screenwriter, the second director of photography and both filmmakers, are already a legend among fans of the genre. Since its premiere on the fantastic scene with the audacious’Resolution‘(2012), they have not stopped increasing their number of acolytes. After becoming true authors with ‘Spring‘(2014) and forge his legend with’The Endless‘(2017),’Synchronic: The Limits of Time‘shows that we have a lot to expect from these filmmakers.

The film begins a still inhospitable, dangerous and strange version at night in New Orleans in which two paramedics, a functional Anthony Mackie and the surprisingly captivating Jamie Dornan, they come face to face with inexplicable events that speak of forbidden rituals, powerful drugs and bloody repercussions. Their lives are not much better, but as long as they are preserved, they will wander with the inertia of their ambulance through a smelly landscape of dark misfortunes. After all, they tread a swampy area rooted in arcane magic.

These elements scent to the always underrated ‘To the limit‘(Martin Scorsese, 1999) seem to blend little by little with a fun but somewhat less hypnotizing chapter of’The Twilight Zone‘.

