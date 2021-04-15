Symptoms of pancreatic cancer, the disease suffered by Rocío Jurado

A silent disease it hardly manifests itself in its earliest stages. The pancreatic cancer may not have any symptoms until it is too widespread and has spread to other organs, and this is one of the reasons it can be really aggressive.

The pancreas is an organ that is located behind the lower part of the stomach and is responsible for “releasing enzymes that aid digestion” and producing hormones to “control blood glucose,” explain Mayo Clinic specialists. Thus, the most frequent tumor that forms in this organ is the one that begins in the “cells that line the tubes that carry digestive enzymes out of the pancreas“.

Why does this disease develop?

The incidence of this disease has increased in recent decades and currently about a year are diagnosed 233,000 new cases Worldwide. In the case of Spain, the annual incidence is approximately 8,169 cases, although it is a rare tumor, according to the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

Smoking, obesity, and family history are risk factors

Although the specific causes of this type of cancer are generally unknown, most are “considered sporadic” and hereditary ones are less frequent. Nevertheless, there are some risk factors that can increase the possibility of suffering from this disease as the following:

Age. The AECC estimates that the majority of people who develop the disease are over 45 years old and 90% are over 55 years old. Sex. This tumor is diagnosed in a higher proportion in men than in women.

Smoking It is the most important risk factor because at least 30% of these tumors are due to tobacco consumption and exposure to certain chemicals.

Having chronic pancreatitis Being obese is another factor that increases your risk Family history and rare hereditary conditions.

What are the red flags?

One of the first symptoms of the disease is jaundice. “It manifests itself through the skin and eyes, which they turn yellowish, and it is caused by the accumulation of bilirubin, a substance produced in the liver, “they explain from the American Cancer Society. Likewise, jaundice can cause other warning signs such as: dark urine, light-colored stools, and itchy skin.

Abdominal pain is one of the first warning signs of the disease

On the other hand, back or abdominal pain it is also common in patients with pancreatic cancer by “compressing other nearby organs causing pain.” In addition, the tumor can spread to nearby nerves, causing this discomfort in the back.

The weight loss and lack of appetite are two very common symptoms when suffering from this disease, like the nausea and vomiting, which occur “as a consequence of intestinal obstruction caused by the growth of tumors located in the pancreatic head,” they add in the AECC.

Another possible manifestation of this cancer is blood clotting. “Sometimes the first sign that a person has pancreatic cancer is a blood clot in a large vein, often in the leg, which is called deep phlebothrombosis,” they note in the American Cancer Society.

Also, other symptoms that may appear with this tumor are “heavy digestions and abdominal bloating by accumulation of fluid in the abdomen “, as well as” an alteration of glucose metabolism “causing diabetes.