Symbiote Spiderman 2 of 3

We continue with this magnificent miniseries where we look to the past to see Spiderman and his original symbiote suit. This series with its first issue was quickly placed in my top 3 of my monthly readings with a script by a veteran like Peter David and a miniseries framed in the King in Black event so that we can witness Knull’s first attempts to sweep away our beloved planet. A walk through the past to understand the present, simply wonderful.

By way of synopsis, (without enter the field of spoilers) Spiderman goes to the avengers’ mansion, as Mister Yo (Alistair Smithe swallowed by a symbiote) is escaping in a new Quinjet prototype. During the chase, Spiderman, who was attached to the prototype, falls into the void and is saved by a mysterious ship, piloted by the Rocket Raccoon and captained by Kang the conqueror. After engaging in an unequal fight, the conqueror of worlds proposes to our favorite arachnid a temporary alliance to fight to save the universe from symbiotes. For this reason, they have captured a symbiote that has swallowed a human to gather information, when separating the alien from the being, it turns out that the person is Captain Marvel (Monica Rambeau).

We are facing a transition number, where we see that Peter David is shaping the team of heroes, so that we see the intentions of each of them to embark on the adventure against the symbiotes. A very entertaining miniseries for the most veteran and curious (in my opinion) for beginners in order to see different versions of characters such as Captain Marvel or Spiderman himself, who is not yet under the influence of the symbiote and is still the character classic with a “particular” suit.

At the level of charactersThe most striking have been Captain Marvel, Rocket and Kang. We are presented with the cosmic side of Marvel by the hand of this “space police” with this captain, as she investigates all conflicts between species on numerous planets, something very well worked in the distinguished competition with Green Lantern, relentless and self-confident and Of their acts. Rocket is the comic link between the characters, recalling its UCM version, providing funny dialogues and quick jokes. Converting Kang From a powerful villain to a character with gags and making faces, I see it as a large error because it does not convince me that it is a character that can be removed from its usual pigeonhole.

At the controls of the pencils, the drawer Greg Land It accommodates itself in a shameless way, as it pulls very seen positions, very static movements when Spiderman is fighting throwing cobwebs, it does not make the reader imagine the fight in motion, we have no Money shot pages and the only positive thing to highlight is the facial acting that the author can boast. In one sentence: does not help the narrative rhythm, all nonsense.

We keep seeing the Spiderman of the 80s again when we read this staple, a delight for fans of our age, but I think it may be a problem for beginning fans, Because the miniseries doesn’t help The Lore of the King in Black root event advance, it does not delve into the history of symbiotes or Knull’sPerhaps the next issue makes me retract my words, although I have the illusion that the outcome of the miniseries is epic, because I really appreciate this Spiderman.

