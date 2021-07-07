Symbian OS ‘reinvented’ as an alternative to iOS and Android

Symbian OS was the software engine of the first smart phones and became the most popular operating system of the planet for fifteen years.

Emerged at the end of the 90s on the basis of the EPOC system that Psion had created for its PDAs in competition with Palm models, it was used by several companies such as Sony, Motorola, Samsung, Siemens or Panasonic, although its true explosion occurred when Nokia acquired the Symbian company and used the system exclusively in all its terminals.

The initial idea was to establish the Symbian Foundation and turn this operating system into an open platform for use by third-party manufacturers and operators, but the project did not materialize and once Microsoft bought Nokia’s mobile division, it focused on Windows Phone.

The extraordinary Nokia 808 PureView was the last terminal launched with Symbian OS, today a discontinued development that like the promising Linux Mobile (Firefox OS, Tizen OS, Sailfish, webOS…) ended up succumbing to the duopoly established by iOS and Android.

Symbian OS ‘reinvented’

Addy Visuals, a designer who has already amazed us with his vision of Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ or a Chrome OS with the user interface of Windows 11, puts his art now thinking about what Symbian OS would be like today if it had been able to stay in one market impossible dominated by Google and Apple.

Development claims to be created thinking about performance and visuals that a current terminal should offer. It includes components of the interface of the modernized S60 version with other concepts offered by modern systems, iOS, Android and even Windows Phone.

We see a responsive design and an interface capable of adapting to any screen size that includes widgets, tiles and shortcuts or a new well-resolved notification system.

The system has its own Symbian Store, an application store as a service essential to complete a mobile ecosystem worth its salt and the great workhorse for commercial attempts like Huawei’s Harmony OS.

Unfortunately, this Symbian OS is still a design exercise to be enjoyed at a visual level, impossible to replicate at a commercial level as the mobile market is.