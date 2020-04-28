His adventure lasted a little over four months. In football language, this is called a flop. Introduced by Juninho, his friend and sports director, Sylvinho failed to impose his method at OL. After a catastrophic start to the season, the Brazilian coach was dismissed last October. And replaced by Rudi Garcia. A failure on which the 46-year-old technician came back, six months later, in a long interview granted at AS. With a lot of regrets.

“I have a good memory of Lyon”

“I wish I had more than eleven games to run, more time to do my job,” said the Sao Paulo native. “But it was a club decision and I respect it. Football is about results. have fond memories of the relationship I had with the players and the opportunity to have coached a club as big as Lyon. “

Despite the disillusionment, Sylvinho believes that his choice was the right one. “I thought that the opportunity to come to Lyon was ideal. Of course, the experience was not what I expected, the results were not up to par. There are several games we have narrowly lost, even against PSG, with a goal by Neymar in the last minutes (0-1). But I remain calm and I keep confidence in my abilities. I will wait another chance. “

“Take the time to digest”

Another chance that Sylvinho does not intend to precipitate: “After such an experience, it is necessary to take the time to digest. To make a self-criticism, mature and absorb the learning. Give yourself time before trying your luck a second or a third time.”

It remains to be seen where the old Barça side will rebound. He says he is open to everything. Well almost. “I am Brazilian, if I have an offer in Brazil I will study it. I cannot despise my origins, he assures me. But I have spent most of my career in Europe. I have a Spanish passport .I lived eight years in Spain, I lived in Milan for over four years before coming to Lyon, where my family still lives. I speak four languages ​​and I am ready to take up a challenge. I am patient and I will go to the club which will give me the best conditions to do my job. “