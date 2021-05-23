Sylvinho, new coach of Corinthians

05/24/2021 at 12:01 AM CEST

Sylvinho has accepted the titanic challenge of managing Corinthians, the second most crooked club in Brazil and which is going through a deep sporting and financial crisis. After unsuccessful attempts to Renato portaluppi and the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, Timao’s address went for a name who knows the house.

The one who was Barcelona’s side was formed as a player in the Corinthians base categories. He had a solid stage in the first team, where he won the 1995 Brazil Cup, the 1998 Brasileirao and three titles for Paulista (1995, 1997 and 1999), which opened the doors to Arsenal for him, in his first experience in Europe.

In 2013 he returned to Timao where he joined the coaching staff and, in 2016, he joined the Seleçao as Tite’s assistant. His debut as head coach was in 2019 at Olympique de Lyon, where he arrived at the direction of his compatriot, Juninho Pernambucano, who exercises the functions of sports director. The experience was too short-lived.

O Corinthians informs that Sylvinho is # DatedoComOTimão and will be a professional team technician. Após experiences and aperfeiçoamento in technical commissions of Europe and of CBF, the volta a or clube that or revealed as a winger. Bem-vindo! # ModernoÉSerCorinthians pic.twitter.com/RLzO0gyO6n – Corinthians (@Corinthians) May 23, 2021

Advised by his former teammate at Barça, Deco, he had settled in Porto in recent months, waiting to find a new destination. And this has been finalized this Sunday. With his announcement, Timao wanted to counter-program the title of Sao Paulo in the Paulista Championship.

At the age of 47, he will direct Corinthians, which the Brasileirao begins next weekend, with many doubts about what he can do. La Fiel, the crooked fan of Timao, is very clear that there is no team or investment capacity to fight for the title.

What happened in this first stage of the season, with Vagner mancini on the bench, it is a warning of the real level of the team: eliminated in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, where he was beaten by Peñarol, and in the semifinals of Paulista against Palmeiras (with whom they lost 0-2 ).