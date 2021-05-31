Sylvinho debuts at Corinthians in the worst possible way

05/31/2021 at 2:30 AM CEST

Sylvinho will have to row a lot at Corinthians. His debut on the Timao bench ended with a painful defeat against At. Goianiense (0-1) in a match in which Mateus Vital missed a penalty.

The reverse, on the opening day of Brasileirao 2021, exposes the weaknesses of the Sao Jorge Park team, which, under the direction of Vagner Mancini, had just been eliminated in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana and in the semifinals of the Paulista Championship.

Dragao took the lead, in the last minute of the first half, with a very well basted play that he finished off Zé Roberto. It was a psychological goal. Corinthians, however, had the opportunity to draw in the 62nd minute with a penalty in which the goalkeeper Fernando Miguel stopped the first pitch of Vital and the rebound. Timao tried to the end but lacked freshness and tactical order.

On Wednesday, the two contenders will meet again at the Neo Química Arena, but this time in a match corresponding to the Copa do Brasil.

FLAMENGO STARTS STRONG

The match of the day was, without a doubt, Flamengo – Palmeiras, played in Maracaná, and which was decided, in the 74th minute, with a great play by Bruno Henrique that Pedro finished off spectacularly at the far post. A great goal. Rogerio Ceni he won the game again Abel ferreira, as had already happened in the Supercopa do Brasil. The Mengao knew how to bide his time and did not feel the lack of his gunner, Gabigol, with a gastric upset.

The defeat of Palmeire increases the pressure on their Portuguese coach, since a week ago, Verdao lost the final of the Paulista Championship against Sao Paulo, Hernan Crespo. The current champion of the Libertadores goes through an evident crisis of creativity at the beginning of the season in which he has lost all three titles at stake: the Supercopa do Brasil, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Paulista. The positive note has been the qualification, with ease, to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores in a group stage that has always been under control.