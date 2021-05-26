Sylvinho already rules at Corinthians

05/26/2021 at 3:44 AM CEST

Sylvinho does not wrinkle and has already taken the reins of his Corinthians, where he was trained as a player and coach, and that now he will direct in a very delicate stage, with a staff that cannot compete for titles and where it is already certain that there will be no significant investments.

At 47, the former Barça left-back will debut in his country as head coach. He has signed, for two seasons, until the end of 2022 with the gigantic challenge of straightening the course of a team that does not measure up. It will debut next Sunday, on the first day of the Brasileirao, receiving the At. Goianiense, in order to try to be as high as possible.

“The club is very clear, as I am, that we will not have many reinforcements, I see a scenario of players with good conditions and I understand that everything can be enhanced and improved”explained the São Paulo coach in his presentation. “The Corinthians – he continued ‘ He is used to titles, but this stage is new, of construction, both young people and those with more experience must be patient and join forces “.

Sylvinho’s first day I will not return to Timão! Check out the full video 👉🏼 https://t.co/rRloSeB65p 📹 Cris Sevieri / Corinthians TV # VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/DJLAVH4msa – Corinthians (@Corinthians) May 26, 2021

According Sylvinho, “race and dedication is the least we can give to our torcedor “. His message was pragmatic and hopeful. His two predecessors, Tiago nunes, which now triumphs in the Guild. Y Vágner Mancini they suffered and were deposed. The team has just been eliminated in the group stage of the Sudamericana and in the semifinals of the Paulista, where Palmeiras, far superior, swept it 0-2.

The ex-blaugrana says that “he feels fully prepared to bring joy to the Corinthians crowd”. His experience as first coach is limited to the start of the 2019-20 season at Olympique Lyonnais, where he was dismissed. Little does he care that it was the president’s plan C Duilio Monteiro Alves, who previously tried to hire the charismatic Renato portaluppi and from the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre. He knows that the opportunity to join his club is unique and that it is worth taking the risk. If he succeeds, it will be a springboard for his career on the bench.