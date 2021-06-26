Sylvie from the Loki series is a new character, not Lady Loki from the comics

We are already in the middle of the season and the cards are on the table with “Loki”. After an episode that served to better understand the Variant that has been causing havoc in the Agency for Temporal Variation, now it remains to see how the conflict between the two is resolved. However, the creators of the series are well aware of the impact that this new version has caused. of Loki played by actress Sophia Di Martino.

Referred to in the series as Sylvie, an existing character from the comics under the name Sylvie Lushton, the fact that she is a female version of the god of lies causes her to be popularly referred to as Lady Loki, another character that exists in the vignettes. However, director Kate Herron she doesn’t want us to call her that.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight to deepen on the revelations of the last episode, such as that phrase that confirms the sexual orientation of Tom Hiddleston’s character, Herron says that We are not facing a direct adaptation of either Sylvie or Lady Loki, and that is her own character. For example, there are winks to Sylvie, like blonde hair, but she comments that we will have more winks in the future:

I would say that there is much to delve into. One thing I’m going to say is that it’s different from the comics. He is a unique character but, obviously, there are things that we have taken from them. I think for her character she is on the run, her name is Sylvie and she has dyed her hair. The blonde color that we associate with Sylvie is played in that sense, but it makes sense for the character in our story. I would say that there is something deeper, yes, there are more things to discover about his character.

As for Lady Loki, he again insists on the same idea that we are facing a different character and that we will have answers to the questions we are asking ourselves about its origin:

What I’m going to say is: Lady Loki in the comics is a very different character from ours. Obviously I love it and I think it’s a different journey. Our Sylvie is a female Loki, because in episodes 1 and 2 they know they are tracking a Loki, but I think that’s part of the discussion. It’s almost Loki, I mean Tom’s, and he’s’ Wait, how much of my life have you lived? Who are you?’ and i think the real question is Who is she? We’ll talk about it as the series progresses. Why doesn’t she like to be called Loki? What is your past? Where does it come from?

Talking to Variety, the actress Sophia di martino has wanted to reinforce that idea that we are dealing with an original character who is based on both Sylvie and Lady Loki but who has “a new background and a new story. I wanted to make it mine.

Sylvie has had a very different backstory than Loki. He is a different person, and that was very important to us from the beginning. When [la directora] Kate [Herron] He proposed the idea to me and I got the job, and he was able to tell me a little more about it, it was very clear that Sylvia was Sylvie. And it’s not Lady Loki from the comicss. I mean, the series is inspired by comics, but this is a new story in a new story. So I wanted to make it mine.

You will see, sometimes throughout the series, that Tom and I do very similar things, like our physique is similar or when we choreograph fight scenes, we mirror each other. And all of that is on purpose

However, the fact that she is a Loki makes her interpretation resemble that of Tom Hiddleston at certain times, especially in the most physical aspects, but what is the rest was original:

You will see throughout the series that Tom and I do similar things, such as that our physical movements are similar or when we reflect each other in the choreography of the action scenes. That is done on purpose. The rest I made up as we went along.

Via information | ET! Online | Variety