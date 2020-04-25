© Provided by TVyNovelas

Sylvia PasquelDoña’s firstborn Silvia Pinal, spoke about her mother’s mood, after being hospitalized in an emergency after suffer a fall yesterday, which resulted in a hip fracture and by which, it will be cirurgic intervention.

Pasquel explained by phone in the program Suelta la sopa, that after the accident, he maintained contact with his brother Luis Enrique, who was the one who transferred the diva from Mexico to a recognized private hospital in the CDMX and managed everything related to the health of his mom and that this day, April 24 In the morning, he had already been able to speak directly to her.

“Yesterday I only spoke to my brother, we were aware of what was happening and how the whole situation was going to be solved, but this morning I already spoke to my mom, and she is a loved one, she is in good spirits, laughing, carefree, I think you have not measured the situation well, we even joked. I said “oh, mom, at your age taking the wrong step, what is the family going to say,” and he was dying of laughter. “

“Always try to make sure that she is in the best possible mood, that she is always happy, and what I did was dedicate myself to joking with her, but however I am, I’m out of fashion, I’m in Acapulco, my sister (Alejandra) in Huatulco, we cannot go to CDMX… ”, narrated the also first actress who, as she indicated, is undergoing quarantine in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero, while her sister, Alejandra Guzmán, does so in Huatulco, Oaxaca .

On the other hand, the family of Mrs. Silvia Pinal sent a statement in which, as mentioned during the day in different media, as well as in the social media accounts of her sons and granddaughters, daughters of Luis Enrique Guzmán Pinal, A request was made for blood donors, which Giordana Guzmán later confirmed that they had already applied.

