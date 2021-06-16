Sylvia Pasquel denies that Silvia Pinal published a message against Pablo Moctezuma

“My mother does not have a telephone, she does not manage networks and now it turns out that according to it is official,” the actress stressed.

In addition, on this same account a family photo was published on Monday in which it appears Silvia Pinal posing smiling with her ex-husband, Enrique Guzman, at the christening of his grandson Apollo, held in April 2020.

Enrique Guzmán and Silvia Pinal with their children, Alejandra and Luis Enrique, their grandson Apolo and their daughter-in-law, Mayela Laguna. (Instagram / Silvia Pinal.)

The photo also shows the children of the former couple, Alexandra Y Luis Enrique Guzman (father of the child), as well as Mayela laguna, wife Luis Enrique, which was criticized on social networks.

“How beautiful it is to spend moments with the family,” read the description. The action of Silvia It was interpreted by network users as a stance on the situation facing the family. Defenders of Frida sofia They criticized the actress for not showing support for her granddaughter.