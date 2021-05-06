Sylvia Pasquel assures that they have done justice to her daughter

SPOILER ALERT! The premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series (Netflix) has caused endless reactions from its loyal followers, and as expected, the comments of those directly involved in it stand out, such as Sylvia Pasquel, mother of Stephanie Salas. As you will remember, in the late eighties, Stephanie and the singer had a fleeting relationship and Michelle Salas was born from her. During the first season, the fiction did not leave the actress very well, making her look like a young party girl. However, in this second installment, the series portrays Stephanie like the exemplary mother that she is.

© @ stephaniesalasoficial Stephanie Salas with her daughter Michelle Salas

In an interview with Venga la Alegría (TV Azteca), Pasquel referred to the first chapters of the second season and commented that at last “justice” was being done to his daughter and stressed that she always allowed Michelle to live with her father. “At last my daughter has been treated fairly because she was always a very respectful woman, a woman very devoted to her daughter, without the need to be making scandals or public claims”mentioned the actress, who is the daughter of Silvia Pinal.

© @ stephaniesalasoficial Stephanie Salas with her mother, actress Sylvia Pasquel

“I think that finally in this part justice is being done regarding the love and good disposition that there was always for a meeting and a rapprochement between Michelle and her father. So far things are going well, there is no complaint, “he added.

Pasquel clarified that the meeting between Michelle and Luis Miguel was not the way it is presented in the series, however, there was a meeting between father and daughter when their granddaughter was just a child. “There is the fiction. They weren’t exactly like that, but at the end of the day those encounters did occur. Not at that time, at that time, maybe not. I do have a complaint: my house is more beautiful than the one they put there, “he added.

In chapter four of the second season, titled Yesterday, Luis Miguel is in the middle of recording a music video, while trying to spend time with his daughter. The singer decides to stop the recording and spend time with the girl, a gesture that pleases ‘Sofi’, Michelle’s mother, and that is how they agree that the singer can see his daughter whenever he wishes.

© @ michellesalasb Michelle Salas with her father, Luis Miguel, who recognized her as his daughter many years later