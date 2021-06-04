Sylvia Pantoja is expelled from La Palapa and the nominees are Omar Sánchez, Tom Brusse, Melyssa Pinto, Carlos Alba

This Thursday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors 2021. In a gala that passed without pain or glory, he stressed that Carlos Alba was removed from the contest due to an injury to her arm, that Lara Sajén is the weekly leader, that Melyssa Pinto and Tom Brusse they buried the hatchet, that the French suffers from hemorrhoids … and, as always, expulsion.

And it is that, although it is not yet a definitive expulsion, Sylvia Pantoja was chosen to leave La Palapa, spending a few days together with Palito Dominguín and Lola Mencía in Playa Destierro. Of course, with the change of locations, the three will inhabit the first Playa Destierro, which is where Lola lived a week alone and another with Antonio Canales.

It will be on Monday when Jordi González announces who of the three is chosen to return to Spain and when it will be possible to see to what extent Palito and Lola have so assured their place in the contest as it seems. For now, the veterans recognized that they would love to become finalists and do it together.

Who are the nominees?

Pantoja, meanwhile, could end a contest in which has not finished integrating or giving everything, as she commented in conversation with Jorge Javier Vázquez. However, life in La Palapa continues, and the names of the new nominees are already known:

In the first place and by group vote Omar Sánchez, Anabel Pantoja’s boyfriend; second, Tom Brusse, after Lara Sajén chose him to tie the tie between him and Gianmarco Onestini; Carlos Alba is also nominated by decision of the leader, Lara Sajén; and Melyssa Pinto.