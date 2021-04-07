Sylvester Stallone will not be like Rocky Balboa in ‘Creed 3’

Sylvester Stallone, a review of his career The actor confirms his non-appearance via Instagram The film will be released in November 2022

The acclaimed ‘Creed’ film franchise moves into the not-too-distant future, with the series’ star Michael B. Jordan assuming the position of director of the third installment. ‘Creed 3’ will continue the story of boxer Adonis Creed, but it appears that his longtime mentor and beloved father figure will not be joining him in the next chapter of the saga. And unfortunately, Rocky Balboa will not return to ‘Creed 3’.

The initial announcement about Creed 3 did not mention whether Sylvester Stallone he would go back to Jordan. However, the actor himself has since revealed that he will not be returning. A fan commented on one of the actor’s recent Instagram posts, asking if Creed 3 would happen. Stallone confirmed that the film would exist, but that it would happen without him. “It will be done, but I will not participate,” wrote Stallone in response to the comment. “Keep hitting.”

The entire Creed franchise was born out of Rocky’s history, as Adonis is the son of Apollo Creed, Rocky’s rival-turned-friend who died in the ring at the hands of Ivan Drago. The first two movies featured Rocky’s personal journey as an important part of the story, but that won’t be the case in the third installment.

It’s unknown what direction the series will take in Creed 3, but Jordan will lead the cast and crew from in front of and behind the camera.

“Coaching has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” he said in a statement. “‘Creed 3’ marks a time in my life when I am more certain of who has an agency in my own history, maturing personally, growing professionally and learning from greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington and other top directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment … This franchise, and in particular the themes of ‘Creed 3’, are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter in the Adonis Creed story with incredible responsibility. to be its director and namesake. “

The film has its scheduled arrival date to on November 22, 2022.

