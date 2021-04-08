Sylvester Stallone will not be in ‘Creed III’

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it’s still sad news for fans of the franchise. The legendary Rocky Balboa, who was played by Sylvester Stallone in all six films he starred in and in the two installments of ‘Creed’, will not appear in ‘Creed III’. The actor returned in style, after 15 years, to the character that catapulted him into Ryan Coogler’s film ‘Creed. The legend of Rocky ‘, who managed to resurrect the Italian colt franchise. Rocky Balboa was now coach of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo Creed, on his way to becoming one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world. But just as the end of ‘Creed II: The Legend of Rocky’ anticipated, the champion will now focus on his family.

Recall that at the end of the second installment, after Adonis’ victory over Viktor Drago, Rocky refused to celebrate by saying: “It’s your time.” And then he traveled to Vancouver to reunite with his son and meet his grandson. However, fans still had some hope to see him return in the third part that is being prepared, but Stallone himself has already confirmed that he will not be. He did it on Instagram while promoting his new film for Discovery +, ‘Resurrection’. A follower asked him in the comments about this possibility to which he replied: “It will be done but I will not be in it. Keep hitting”, thus confirming the news.

So in ‘Creed 3’ we will stop seeing one of the most iconic characters in the history of celluloid. The myth of Rocky Balboa and his love affair with Stallone began with the hit ‘Rocky’ in 1976 and was followed by five other films already directed by himself.With the exception of ‘Rocky V’, where the director of the original film John G. Avildsen returned. However, it may not be Rocky’s final on-screen ending.

It is not a full stop

After ‘Creed II’, Stallone had already confessed his desire to return to his character for a new installment of the original franchise (a ‘Rocky 7’, in this case). What he has left is his career in the ‘Creed’ franchise. Therefore, we are not facing a definitive point and end of the character. The actor’s intentions are to carry out a film whose plot would focus on Rocky’s friendship with a young fighter who enters the country illegally to see his sister. Whether this will ever materialize remains to be seen.

Another possibility is that Rocky continues in the ring on the small screen. The actor recently shared on the same social network a glimpse of the draft of a TV series he is preparing, which would be a prequel to the mythical ‘Rocky’. As he commented in the post, he hopes to get a series of 10-episode seasons on a streaming platform.

‘Creed III’ will hit theaters on November 22, 2022.