Sylvester Stallone will no longer be in Creed III – Tomatazos

After Rocky Balboa – 76%, released in 2006, the Italian-American boxer’s franchise rested for almost a decade, until from the hand of Ryan Coogler came a new story, Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94%, which featured Adonis, son of the legendary Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), who was Rocky’s rival and friend in the first four installments of the saga. Now that the third Creed movie is in development, we learn that Sylvester Stallone will not be participating.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

We can’t deny that much of the success of Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94% is due to the script of Ryan coogler, but it is also due to the presence of Rocky Balboa, played by the only actor we recognize as such. Stallone’s absence in Creed iii It was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (via Collider) by one of their representatives. According to the site, that Stallone would not be in Creed iii It had already been announced in a live broadcast on Instagram in May 2020, but so far we know that it is a fact.

Creed iii will continue the story of Adonis Creed, the boxing star whom Rocky trained in Creed: Champion’s Heart and Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%. It has been confirmed that Michael B. Jordan will return as the lead and Tessa Thompson as his wife. Jordan will also direct the film and it will be his directorial debut. The script will be in charge of Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler, the latter is the director’s brother Ryan coogler.

The previous installment of Creed reprized the Rocky IV – 40% character, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), and added his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), but unlike the fourth Rocky movie, in Creed II: Defending the Legacy, the Russians were represented as human beings and not as killing machines.

Also read: Rocky: All the films from the best to the worst according to the critics

Although Stallone played Rocky since 1976, and was nominated on that occasion for his first Golden Globe for Best Actor, it was until he acted in Creed: Champion’s Heart who received the award in the Best Supporting Actor category. At the Oscars, he received a Best Actor nomination for Rocky – 92% and one for Best Supporting Actor for Creed: Champion’s Heart.

Rocky it was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director and won in both categories. The following films in the saga were successful but did not achieve the recognition and awards of the first. Creed: Champion’s Heart and its sequels were cause for excitement for fans of the franchise, but it will be disappointing for many to learn that Stallone will not be in Creed iii.

However, this is not the end of Stallone within the Rocky universe, as he already announced that we will soon see a director’s cut of Rocky iv, plus a prequel series about Rocky Balboa he has in the works. Few franchises, apart from Star Wars and the superheroes of DC and Marvel, have managed to be as long-lived as Rocky, who has not had reboots or remakes, and has continued to win the hearts of fans; hopefully everything that is done in the future continues to excite fans. Creed iii It will hit theaters on November 23, 2022.

Don’t leave without reading: Sylvester Stallone confirmed as King Shark in the Suicide Squad