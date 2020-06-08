Losing a child is a devastating experience.

There is no worse pain for a father than losing a child. The illusion of seeing him grow and pursue his dreams, helping him understand the world and wanting to accompany him for the rest of his life is something that nobody wants to suffer.

Renowned actor Sylvester Stallone is the father of 5 children and has become one of the world’s most influential celebrities. Not only his charisma has earned the love of the people, but also has shown his most human side to his fans.

She recently spoke of the loss of Sage, her son who died at age 36 in 2012. Sage was the son of Stallone’s first marriage to Sasha Czack.

He was found lifeless in his Los Angeles apartment by a housekeeper sent by his mother to check on him. after receiving an alert from Sage’s attorneyGeorge Braunstein.

The lawyer spent days trying to contact him and when he did not receive any response, he decided to contact Sasha Czack, who sent the employee who found the devastating scene.

At first there was no certainty of the cause of Sage’s death. Theories emerged on an alleged intoxication with narcotic drugs but even weeks after his death it was not known what the causes were, as the results of the autopsy they had not been made public.

For his attorney, there was no indication that Sage had depression or addictions. He was a young man full of life and energetic leaving a huge shock after his death.

Finally, the cause of death was disclosed: Sage confirmed He had suffered from an arteriosclerosis-related heart condition. This cause of death usually affects older people. However, the habits of many people mean that, when they are young, they may suffer from this too.

Sage and Stallone’s relationship was not the best just when he separated from his mother, but over time, he was able to get it back

For the actor, to overcome the death of his first-born It has been a huge challenge. She has urged the media to honor her son’s memory.

After his death, Stallone canceled all his professional commitments in order to overcome the loss.

When he was able to resume his commitments decided to dedicate the Golden Globe to him which he won thanks to the movie “Creed”. He claimed that Sage’s death had interfered with the film but decided to end it only to honor his memory.

The words of this actor in remembering his son should inspire strength in those who have lost a loved one. Share them with whoever you think needs it.