Sylvester Stallone reveals he’s working on a Rocky prequel series – Tomatazos

Sylvester Stallone wants to make the great leap into the world of streaming, and what better way to do it than with Rocky, his most iconic character. Through social networks, the 74-year-old actor revealed to his fans that he is already working on a prequel series for the famous boxer and that his goal is to take it to a prestigious platform. With several films of the character behind him, now the director will also seek to explore the origins of the Italian-American in an ambitious production that will definitely require the participation of younger interpreters. Read on for all the details.

Rocky – 92% is the story of a man who lives in the suburbs of Philadelphia, has a talent for boxing and uses it to earn a few dollars from time to time, while at other times he works as a collector for a loan shark. One day comes the opportunity to face Apollo Creed, the world champion, in a friendly fight; and this is when Rocky makes the decision to do it and earn a name among the greats. Hollywood loves self-improvement movies, and Rocky is loaded with themes like motivation and coping with adversity, which is why it became a smash hit during its 1976 release.

In an Instagram post, Stallone revealed his deepest wishes for the present:

This may be the strangest post yet. I started this morning writing a treatment for a streaming Rocky prequel. Ideally, 10 episodes over a few seasons to really get to the hearts of the characters in their younger years. Here is a small part of how my creative writing process begins … I hope it happens. And then I needed to clear my mind, so I went fishing. … Talking about extremes! Keep fighting, friends.

The publication includes the capture of a sheet in which he wrote in cursive letters his central ideas for the series, seeking to address topics such as the arrival of man on the moon, the sexual revolution, the new left of the United States, the hippie movement, the Cold War and civil rights protests, all in the sixties and seventies.

Imagine a time machine that will simply transport us back to Rocky’s origins. A cinematic world filled with characters that have been loved by people around the world for almost five decades!

Shortly after, Sylvester shared his draft of his script, showing that the series aims to set itself in Rocky’s high school years. The scene on the sheet describes the first meeting between the protagonist and Paulie Pennino, Adrian’s brother; As the latter battles some bullies from school, the newcomer to town, Rocky, helps him rid himself of them, beginning the friendship we all know.

I know my handwriting is strange. But what difference does it make, he achieved his goal. But I have decided to show a little more of the creative process of the Rocky prequel, and this time it is much more readable … Tell me what you think. I’m excited. MGM is excited. I hope you too. Keep fighting.

At the moment there are no more in-depth details of the project, or the name of the platform that will want to take the series … Although we can imagine that there will be many who will fight for distribution rights. Who will be the winner? Or better yet, who will play young Rocky Balboa?

