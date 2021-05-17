Sylvester Stallone rejected being Superman for this reason – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

In the late 1970s, Sylvester Stallone He was already very popular, since in 1976 he starred in and wrote the script for the award-winning Rocky, so at that time the young star monopolized the spotlight and many productions wanted to have him, one of them was Superman.

The protagonist of Rocky He had plans for the character, because he had written the script himself and before delivering the first part of the boxer’s life, Stallone He knew where he wanted to take the story, but he did not close the doors to be part of other projects, so he was in Paradise Alley (1978) and FIST (1978).

However, before those movies were released, Sylvester Stallone’s name sounded like the lead in the first film adaptation of Superman, because at that time the actor was young and had a suitable physique for the role. Even in 1977 the film’s producers approached Sly and they proposed the project to him.

Although the offer was very tempting, Stallone He wanted his career to be directed towards roles that would consolidate him as an actor and not be fashionable, so he preferred not to become the first actor to give life to the “Son of krypton”And apparently made a good decision, because his character from Rocky Balboa it continues to bear fruit and in 2016 it got him a second award nomination Oscar.

This said the director

But, as in everything, there is a second version of this approach with Stallone, since the director Richard Donner gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, in which he himself explained the reasons why he did not want to Sly in the adaptation of Superman.

According to the post, Donner detailed that the producers were those who wanted Stallone for the role, but he preferred someone. Despite his opinion, he had to meet with the actor and talk about the project. “I tried to be a nice person and say, ‘This is a mistake.’ I liked Stallone, he turned out to be a good boy. He wanted to do it. I remember the meeting was in his manager’s office and it was cordial. He was a great star and I am like a punk boy, “said the director at the time.

He clarified that the meeting took place due to pressure from the producers Alexander Salkind Y Ilya Salkind, who considered that Sly He had the potential and fit the profile, and his career was growing. Despite this, Donnerhe said he disagreed.

Information from El Heraldo de México