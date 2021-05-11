Sylvester Stallone regrets making 6 movies

Sylvester Stallone’s filmography is quite extensive as he has been in the business since the 1970s, so there are some films that he does not have much appreciation for.

If we think of Sylvester Stallone his great characters always come to mind as Rambo, Rocky, Barney ross from Los Mercenarios, John spartan by Demolition Man or Lincoln hawk of I, the Falcon. But he also has some pretty lame movies and regrets 6 of them.

These are the movies he doesn’t like:

Stop !, or my mother shoots (1992). An action-comedy film where the authoritative mother of a tough police sergeant comes to visit him and begins to intrude on his life and career. His co-star was Estelle Getty, well known for starring in the series The Golden Girls.

Oscar, take your hands off! (1991). In this film Sylvester Stallone plays a gangster who tries to keep the promise he made to his dying father. Since he must leave his life of crime and continue on the path of good.

Get Carter (Relentless Killer) (2000). The remake of the 1971 classic told how a hitman for the Las Vegas mob travels back to his hometown to investigate the mysterious death of his brother.

Driven (2001). In this story we can see how a young driver is in the middle of a season playing for the championship and is falling apart. So they call on a former champion for guidance.

D-Tox (Killer Eye) (2002). Sylvester Stallone is a detective harassed by a serial killer who must go to a clinic to treat law enforcement officials who can’t cope with their jobs.

Rhinestone (1984). In this musical comedy, a country music star must turn an obnoxious New York taxi driver into a singer to win a bet.

Luckily, the next movies featuring the great Hollywood legend are sure to be a tremendous success.

The actor will be in The Suicide Squad from James Gunn as it will lend its voice to King shark, one of the characters made by CGI that is sure to impact the fans of Dc comics. But we can also see Sylvester Stallone on Samaritan where a child discovers that a superhero who was thought to have disappeared after an epic battle twenty years ago… is alive!

What are your favorite Sylvester Stallone movies? And the worst? Leave us your comments below.