Sylvester Stallone not returning for ‘Creed III’

In response to a comment on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone has revealed that he will not return as Rocky Balboa in the future installment of ‘Creed. The legend of Rocky ‘supposed to arrive in 2022. The actor nominated for an Oscar three times already testified after the release of’ Creed II. The legend of Rocky ‘who will not play the iconic boxer again in any future project, although another film in the Rocky saga is currently in development.

At the moment the details of the plot of the new sequel are unknown, since it has only transpired that the film will mean the directorial debut for Michael B. Jordan and that Zach Baylin, responsible for the libretto of ‘King Richard’ (biopic of Venus and Serena Williams starring Will Smith) and Keenan Coogler (‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’) will write the script.

The film will be produced by Charles Winkler, William Chartoff and David Winkler through Chartoff-Winkler Productions in association with Proximity Media alongside Jonathan Glickman, Jordan and Coogler. Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Evans will serve as executive producers.

‘Believe. The legend of Rocky ‘arrived in 2015 with the direction of Ryan Coogler and the leading role of Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. The film earned $ 173 million at the global box office, down from the $ 213 million for its sequel, ‘Creed II. The Legend of Rocky ‘in 2018. The sequel was directed by Steven Caple Jr. and, like the first installment, received generally positive reviews.