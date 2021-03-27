Sylvester Stallone confirmed as King Shark in the Suicide Squad – Tomatazos

In November of last year the legendary actor Sylvester Stallone announced that he would be part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, he did so through an Instagram video where he also praised James Gunn as a “great” director. At that time it seems that Gunn wanted to keep the secret, because the video was deleted and it is until today, that the first trailer of The Suicide Squad, that we learn that Stallone voices for King Shark.

The actor is recognized by the Rocky franchises – 92%, Rambo – 87% and The Indestructibles – 41%; It is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after its participation in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, where he played Ravagers captain Stakar Ogord. Now you’ve made the leap to today’s other great superhero franchise, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

King Shark (King Shark), is a DC Comics supervillain created by the writer Karl Kesel and the artist Tom grummett, his first cameo appearance took place in Superboy # 0 in 1994, and later he had his debut in Superboy # 9. On television he has had appearances in The Flash – 87%, voiced by David hayler, and in the animated series Harley quinnby DC Universe, voiced by Ron Funches. This was Stallone’s official confirmation as King Shark.

OK, the shark is coming towards you! The new THE SUCIDE SQUAD is thundering your way! August 8! #Jamesgunn #Suicide Squad

OK shark coming your way! The new THE SUCIDE SQUAD Is thundering your way! August 8! #Jamesgunn #The suicide squad #warnerbrotherspictures #Margot Robbie #Johncena https://t.co/G9SkrxPOme – Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 26, 2021

The Suicide Squad It will hit theaters five years after Suicide Squad – 25%, a film that was destroyed by audiences and critics but was a good investment for the studio, since it raised US $ 746.8 million worldwide. According to director David Ayer, his original cut was much darker and more serious, more in tune with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, but Warner Bros. wanted to repeat Deadpool’s success – 84% and they added a lot of comedy to it.

When James Gunn was hired to take over a DC Comics movie, Warner Bros. had already learned their lesson and was given complete creative freedom with The Suicide SquadAfter all, the filmmaker has a career that shows his potential and his enormous popularity with fans of superheroes.

The DC Comics Cinematic Universe, or DCEU, began with a much darker and more serious tone than Marvel, but as soon as it was released Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, at Warner Bros. they discovered that this was not the path they wanted to take, as the competition, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, achieved great success in balancing superhero stories with humor for the whole family.

Among the many directors that Marvel Studios has, without a doubt James Gunn is one of the best; His two installments of Guardians of the Galaxy are as funny as they are exciting and even emotional, so The Suicide Squad it’s in good hands, let’s hope we all come out proud of the movie theater when it opens in August.