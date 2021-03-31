Sylvester Stallone begins development of a ‘Rocky’ prequel series

With a new installment of the sequels starring Michael B. Jordan already underway, Sylvester Stallone has revealed on Instagram that he is working on a prequel series to the ‘Rocky’ saga that will arrive 15 years after the last solo adventure of the character.

“This may be the strangest post yet,” wrote Stallone. “I started this morning writing a story for a streaming Rocky prequel. Ideally, 10 episodes over a few seasons that will really get to the hearts of the characters in their younger years. Here’s a small part of how my creative writing process begins. .. I hope it happens. I needed to clear my mind, so I went fishing. Talk about extremes! “

The idea for a Rocky prequel came up in July 2019, when Stallone confirmed in an interview with Variety that he had been mulling over the concept of a story directed at a streaming platform, but noticed there was a problem in its development as the Franchise producer Irwin Winkler disagreed with this television approach, thinking that the character would work best in film.

Precisely for the big screen Stallone has been developing a seventh and supposedly last installment of the franchise in which we will see Rocky Balboa meeting a young illegal immigrant with a sour character who is forced to stay in the country when he comes to visit his sister. . Logically their lives intersect and incredible adventures begin south of the border. Stallone, 74, stated last May that while he is still working on the project, he has not yet received a green light from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

The Rocky saga began in 1976 with Stallone writing and starring in a film directed by John G. Avildsen that became a box office success and garnered ten Oscar nominations, winning the awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Editing. Over 45 and eight movies (‘Creed’ included), the franchise has amassed nearly $ 1.7 billion at the worldwide box office.