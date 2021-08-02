Sydney’s draconian move in the middle of a major outbreak

The more than five million people living in Sydney They have more difficult to circumvent the confinement measures imposed in the city to try to stop the expansion of the covid-19.

Australia has deployed the Army in the streets of the largest city in the country to monitor and ensure that isolation orders are carried out, amid a strong outbreak of infections caused by the delta variant expansion, much more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus.

The Australian military has been deployed on the streets of Sydney. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams / .)

The country faces from the end of June to a new wave that has already left more than 3,500 infections and at least 15 deaths, which has led the authorities to impose strict confinement that prohibits people from leaving their home, except for essential exercise, shopping, care, and other justified reasons.

Figures far removed from those that are usually seen in the European continent where the number of positives is substantially higher, but in the oceanic country the restrictions are much tougher.

It is planned that the Confinement lasts at least until August 28 as, despite the measures imposed so far, infections continue to spread rapidly. Thus, despite 5 weeks of confinement, the spread of the virus is not being stopped.

Therefore, from this August 2, about 300 members of the military forces Australians will join the police in door-to-door surveillance so they can ensure that those who have tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on the PCR test are kept in isolation.

Even though military personnel will be at all times unarmed and under police command, the measure has been controversial among the population and several civil society organizations have denounced its inconvenience.

Information provided by public health officials indicates that the virus is mainly spreading Through the allowed movement and the Australian Lawyers Alliance, a civil rights group, it has warned that the deployment of the military represents a “worrying use” of the military in a democracy like Australia’s.

Read more

For its part, the Government of the third largest city in Australia, Brisbane, they have extended the lockdown one more week than expected due to the inability to contain the infections.

Infections have increased in recent months in Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle / .)

Controversial measures

The outbreak has crossed Sydney from the most prosperous neighborhoods even the poorer western suburbs, where neighborhood leaders have explained that residents feel unfairly targeted by the perimeter lockdown.

“They can’t think of anything better than bring the Army as a last resort because they have no answers to the problems created, “Steve Christou, mayor of the Cumberland area, where 60% of its residents were born outside the country, told ..” They are a poor community, a vulnerable community, and they do not deserve these closures and tough measures, “he explained to the news agency.

People in the western suburbs have been asked to stay within three miles of their home and get a virus test every three days to be able to leave his area to work, while the police can close businesses that violate the rules.

All these selective measures they have aroused resentment and anger many of its inhabitants, before which the Prime Minister has imposed a four-stage route to freedom.

Australia is now in phase A, with much of the country moving in and out of lockdown to eradicate the virus. Phase B would be reached when 70% of the population is vaccinated and phase C when the ratio of immunized reaches 80% of the population.

Long lines to get vaccinated in Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan / .)

Low vaccination rate

The vaccination rate in Australia is one of the lowest in the entire OECD. Only 15% of the population has received the complete guideline and are partially immunized another 18%, which is one of the lowest ratios among developed countries.

The vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to the shortage of doses, This has been joined by the expansion of the delta variant, more virulent, and which is truncating the fight against the pandemic in the country of the Southern Hemisphere.

Until now, Australia had managed the coronavirus crisis much better than other developed nations, With just over 34,000 registered cases and less than 1,000 deaths, however, the authorities and experts speak this time of an uncontrolled wave.

ON VIDEO I Shows how antibodies against Covid evolve after the vaccine

More stories that may interest you: