Los Angeles Sparks escort Sydney Wiese, who in mid-March terminated his contract with the Cadí la Seu club to return to the United States, it has become the first WNBA player to test positive for Covid-19 coronavirus.

03/28/2020 at 11:09

CET

EFE

Wiese, 24, explained that he feels “good”, but remains in quarantine in Phoenix to avoid infecting anyone. “I am fortunate to show alone mild symptomsBut I am able to spread it, “he explained of the disease.” We are all united in the fight to stop this pandemic and keep everyone safe and healthy. I will do my part, and I hope you will too, “he added.

Like other WNBA players, Wiese spent the off season playing in Spainwhere the fDischarge was an initial problem after getting sick. “I was denied twice because I did not show enough symptoms”he wrote on Twitter. “I am someone who should receive a test. I am not sure if I am well or not, I have some symptoms, but not the main ones,” she stressed.

In three seasons with the Sparks, they selected her at the uEleventh position of the ‘Draft’ in 2017, Wiese he’s averaged 3.1 points and a little less than a rebound and an assist in 71 games. Last season he averaged 20.6 minutes, 4.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 32 games.

In 20 Endesa Women’s League matches with Cadí La Seu, Wiese averaged 9.4 points with 58.5% accuracy on field goals and 33.7% on triples. He also averaged 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27 minutes. The Spanish league was suspended on February 29. In Eurocup, he averaged 28.8 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in games.

The WNBA season is scheduled to start on May 15. The spring draft will take place virtually on April 17. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement last week saying the league is working with health experts and doctors to determine when its season can begin.

