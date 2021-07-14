Sydney extends virus lockdown by two weeks

The five million Sydney residents, Australia’s largest city, must spend “at least” two more weeks in confinement due to the coronavirus, the head of the state government, Gladys Berejiklian, announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came as the city is going through its third week of closure, in a fight to contain the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India.

Sydney detected 97 new cases in the last 24 hours, more than the day before.

It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown for at least another two weeks, “Berejiklian said.

Under Australia’s “zero covid” strategy, authorities are trying to eradicate community transmission of the virus.

The closing was due to end on July 16, but it was postponed to July 30.

Many of Sydney’s residents are able to leave their homes to exercise, essential shopping, work or receive medical care, but schools are closed and people are being asked to stay home.

Some sources of contagion face tougher restrictions, including a Bondi apartment building that was completely closed after nine cases were recorded.

The police set up surveillance in the building to prevent the exit of the occupants.

Berejiklian did not rule out tougher citywide restrictions if cases continue to rise.

The current covid-19 outbreak in Australia started in mid-June and has reached 864 cases.

Twenty people are in care intensive and two have died.

Australia has been recognized for its control early in the pandemic, but the slow application of vaccines left the population unprotected, while other countries begin to open up.

Australian borders have been closed since March 2020 and are not expected to reopen before the end of the year.

emb