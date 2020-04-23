It is a preparation carried out by two German companies

The interior of the car is almost completely new

The Syberia RS is really a 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé that two German companies have prepared to make it a machine suitable for the ‘off-road’ world.

The Porsche 911 is a myth of sports motorsport, but the truth is that the environments’off-road‘They have never been their natural habitat. The unit presented today, called the same, cannot say the same Syberia RS and that it is the result of a preparation carried out by the German companies H&R and Burkhard Industries.

SYBERIA RS: EXTERIOR

The most striking of the Syberia RS It is the presence of huge off-road tires that are largely responsible for increasing the ground clearance of the body.

The bumpers have new metallic protections both in the front and in the rear. The roof also sports a similar solution that can also double as a roof rack.

Additional halogen lights have been installed on the front.

Behind the wheels are fenders.

SYBERIA RS: INTERIOR

The interior of the Syberia RS retains few things from Porsche 911 original. It has two bacquet-type seats and a new steering wheel signed by Momo.

Roll bars have been installed.

The dashboard is the original.

SYBERIA RS: MECHANICAL

The creators of this Syberia RS They haven’t given much data about mechanics. It must be assumed that the engine is the same 231-horsepower 3.2-liter that fitted the original model.

The photos of the interior show a gear knob similar to that of rally cars, so the inclusion of a new gearbox, perhaps even automatic, cannot be ruled out.

Yes, the presence of a new suspension system that H&R specialist has installed has been confirmed.

