A great festival Free content is the one that will be available to audiences in the United States after the 27th edition has been canceled due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Now him SXSW (Austin Film Festival, Texas) move to the Amazon Prime internet platform through which as many shows and movies as possible will be broadcast within 10 days.

It is worth mentioning that the tapes can be viewed for free, with or without subscription to Amazon Prime, so you must prepare your own popcorn and take your favorite seat so you can enjoy all the content.

The organizers of South by Southwest (SXSW) have worked frantically to save what they can from the festival and generate attention for the many films that had their premiere there.

The Austin, Texas Film Festival People (SXSW), which was scheduled for March 13-22, last week announced its awards for the competing categories anyway.

The filmmakers can decide whether or not they want to be part of the 10-day “SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection” in Amazon. Don’t expect to see movies acquired by Netflix, for example. The festival declined to say how many tapes it hopes to present.

They have also pointed out that for the filmmakers who do participate, the digital platform could offer them some solace for the cancellation of its premiere in SXSW, all the promotion that a great festival implies.

The filmmakers Participants will receive a free feature.

“Since SXSW was canceled by the city of Austin, we’ve been focused on how we can help the amazing films and filmmakers in the SXSW 2020 Film Festival program, “said Janet Pierson, film director at SXSW. “We are inspired by the adaptability and resilience of the film community as they seek creative solutions in this unprecedented crisis.”

Similarly, SXSW and Prime Video have reported that the digital festival will be in late April.

The director of Amazon StudiosJennifer Salke hinted that this experience will open the door to many others for public enjoyment.

Wait to SXSW online “can help bring back some of that experience, and feature artists and movies that the public would otherwise not have had a chance to see.

