Independent developer Kindred Games has successfully achieved the crowdfunding goals it had set for itself through the well-known crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, in a proposed campaign early last month. The target initially set at $ 22,000 was quickly surpassed to almost $ 80,000, a not inconsiderable figure that, among other goals, will allow your project Swords Magic n Magic and StuffVisit among other platforms the Nintendo hybrid console. And what is this first company game about? Well of a Open world action RPG, with many doses of creation of objects and structures, with the inevitable comparison with certain sales success of the Majong company, especially in terms of its visual style, although in this case a greater weight of the role is appreciated and seems to have its own twists on the crafting genre. Since the financing phase has finished so recently, there is still time to wait for the completion of the programming of this promising game, being the developer herself who has dropped that during this year we will have the opportunity to try a first early version as a demo, and between six months and a year after that first test will be when they launch the final one, that is, for 2021 it will most likely come out.

Located in a fantasy kingdom once ruled by the great King Owynn, launch yourself as a new and humble adventurer looking to make a name for yourself. Since the king fell under a dark curse, his great Paladins have withdrawn from the lands where they once maintained order to seek a cure. With the guardians absent, the monsters are slowly returning to the kingdom and you are not the only new adventurer who will try to stop them. See also Explore a large and densely populated open world alone or with friends, this is a casual journey of discovery. Play as an adventurer out of nowhere, waiting to carve out a destiny for you. With no classes, levels, or restrictions, you can be who you want to be, use weapons and items you can buy, loot, or make, and play however you want. In Swords Magic n Magic and Stuff you can search for epic adventures laden with legendary treasures or enjoy the simple life of owning a small farm, creating furniture for your home, or even just traveling the world as a simple merchant. Play at your own pace without having to follow predetermined paths. Immerse yourself in a casual and fun world, prepared to receive both the most pro and the least expert public, anyone can join in the fun no matter how long the person who started the game has been playing.

Swords ‘n Magic trailer (Nintendo Switch)

