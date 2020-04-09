There are many projects that end up coming to Kickstarter to ensure its launch on current platforms, and this is the case of the game created by the Spanish studio Grimorio of Games, Sword of the Necromancer. Although we have known this title for some time, now has accomplished its most basic goal on kickstarter, which will allow it to complete its development so that players can enjoy its intense combats and the exploration of dungeons on the different platforms on which it will go on sale, among which is Nintendo Switch.

Sword of the Necromancer will be able to complete its development and thus reach platforms such as Nintendo Switch

Sword of the Necromancer It takes inspiration from titles such as Enter the Gungeon, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past or Azure Dreams, in order to create a world in which we can highlight a fluid combat system in which the invocation of monsters that help with their attacks and special actions. In this way, in this title our enemies will end up becoming allies that will help us in the search for weapons and relics that will be generated randomly and that will ensure that there are not two of them that provide exactly the same effects and attributes. In addition, as in any title with these self-respecting characteristics, our character will be able to level up as we face enemies, but if at any time we fall in combat, death will not be the end, but we will lose all weapons and monsters that we have achieved and our level will become half of what we had (we can also choose to leave the dungeons at some points, but we will lose all the progress we would have made).

See also

In this way, little by little we will discover the story of Tama and Koko, the two protagonists of this game, and we can do it alone or with the help of a friend, since Sword of the Necromancer will have a local multiplayer game system.

Source 1, source 2

Related