Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the latest installment in the franchise, was slated to debut in late May – that is, in a few weeks. However, Bandai Namco just made the title delay official.

As you well know, the coronavirus has made it difficult to develop and distribute various games. Sadly, the pandemic and state of emergency in Japan affected the release of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris has a new release date

Fortunately, the delay in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will not be indefinite. This means that Bandai Namco already has a new date for the premiere of the title in our region.

The additional wait will not be so long, since the game will now be available on July 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its release in Japan will take place a day earlier.

Yousuke Futami, producer of the game, apologized to fans for the delay. The creative explained that due to current circumstances, it was very difficult to launch Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris on the initially promised date.

With the delay they guarantee that the health of the developers working on the project will remain in good condition during the pandemic. As compensation, Bandai Namco released a new trailer where we know more details of the history of the game. You can see it below:

As its name implies, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will count and remain faithful to the events that occurred in said arc of the series. We know that the first part of Alicization will tell us, so we will see Kirito and company have epic adventures.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early July. Do you want to know more about this delivery? Then visit this link.

