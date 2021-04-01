Switzerland’s national holiday could be postponed to August 8 in honor of Roger Federer

It is not a joke, but a serious proposal that will be debated in the National Council of the Helvetic Conference next May, after several parliamentary groups have supported a proposal promoted by Pierre Paganini, physical trainer of Roger Federer, as reported by the newspaper Blick. In an attempt to honor the most iconic Swiss in the world and one of the best athletes in history, the intention is to postpone the Swiss National Day for a week; from August 1 to August 8, to coincide with Federer’s 40th birthday.

“We want to celebrate Roger’s great commitment to our country. There is no one in the world who better transmits the values ​​of Switzerland and shows his precision, modesty and kindness as national virtues on the whole planet. He has been the best ambassador for 20 years. possible of our country, it is time to give something back, “says Pierre, who is supported by an eminent historian. “The Federal Charter does not assure either that August 1 was the anniversary of the founding of Switzerland, even though we have been celebrating this day for 130 years. It is not historically documented, so it will always be better to honor Federer, who is the best athlete we have had in our history, “he commented.