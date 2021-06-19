Switzerland vs Turkey: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Euro 2021 match

The Swiss National Team and Turkey their chances of going to the next round of Euro 2021 are at stake, both squads seek to gain access as “best third” place, so it will be a kill or die match, the actions will start at 11:00 a.m. center), which you can follow through Sky Sports.

Switzerland, with one point from two games, and Turkey, with the box empty, they will culminate their adventures in the group stage of the Eurocup with the need to add a victory to stay alive in the competition and reach the round of 16.

Also read: Copa América 2021: Suzy Cortez wishes Lionel Messi luck with a spicy photo shoot

At the moment, neither of the two teams have shown that they deserve to go to the round. In the group A, Together with Italy and Wales, they have played erratic football that has practically sent them to the canvas and, now, on the horn, they will try to fix all their problems in just ninety minutes.

Switzerland starts with a little more advantage thanks to the point they got in their debut against Wales (1-1). Then they lost 3-0 against Italy, but the draw they won against Gareth Bale’s team could be gold because, if they win, with four points, it is quite possible that it will be one of the best third places.

Turkey’s situation is not much better. It is even more alarming. They lost 0-3 to Italy and 0-2 to Wales with a very poor image that does not invite hope. With no points, she needs to beat Switzerland, probably by a wide goal difference, and wait for a stroke of luck to become one of the best third-finishers to reach the round of 16.

Also read: Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen returned to the Danish camp

Probable lineups:

Switzerland: Sommer or Mvogo; Mbabu, Elveldi, Schar, Akanji, Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri; Seferovic and Embolo.

Turkey: Çahir; Celik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Muldur; Ayhan, Kahveci; Under, Dervisoglu, Burak Yilmaz and Calhanoglu.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content